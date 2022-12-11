‘Dinosaur experience’ awaits politicians banking on rigging in 2023 —Mike Igini, ex-REC

Whenever the history of election in Nigeria, particularly in the Fourth Republic, is written, ample space will be devoted to the contributions of the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini. Although he has disengaged from active service, having spent two terms, Igini says he will devote his time to partnering with Nigerians on how elections can be made better. He speaks with DARE ADEKANMBI on why attacks of INEC assets have not abated, the fate that will befall politicians in the 2023 elections, how “residual sovereignty” has been restored to the electorate by INEC, among others.

Are you not worried about the growing attacks on INEC…