FCTA set to create secured cloud-based database for area councils

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to create a comprehensive database secured by cloud-based servers and a Management Information System streamlined in all the Area Councils.

This was made known by the Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Service Secretariat (ACSS) Ibrahim Dantsoho during a briefing held in Abuja.

Dantsoho also revealed that the Secretariat has embarked on a tour of the Area Councils to further deliberate on issues of strengthening the Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) Divisions of the six Area Councils for effective and efficient data collection being part of the scheduled request from FCT Administration.

Speaking further,…