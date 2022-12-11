Kano acquired over N3bn of FG funding for affordable housing ― Ganduje

THE Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the Teacher Reserved Area (T.R.A) Housing Project Committee formed by his administration has successfully acquired over N3 billion of the Federal Government funding to execute laudable programmes for affordable houses to be constructed in phases across the various local governments in the state.

The governor represented by his deputy and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, disclosed this on Sunday during the presentation of allocation letters for 500 affordable housing units and refurbishing loans to 426 beneficiaries from the teachers and other public servants held at the…