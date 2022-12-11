Obasanjo, Obi-of-Onitsha, others eulogise Nwodo at 70

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Leader, and the Obi-of-Onistha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe have eulogised the humanity and virtuous lifestyle of Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Obasanjo said this on Sunday during a Holy Mass marking the 70th birthday and colloquium of Nwodo, a former Minister of Information and former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, at St. Mulumba’s Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

He noted that “the age of a man does not matter much” as to his achievements and contributions to humanity, adding that “the life of a man really begins at 70.

“It is not the number of years you spend here on Earth, the most important thing is…