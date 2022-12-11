Olubo to support, feed 2000 widows, underprivileged today

Widows and underprivileged within the city of Lagos and beyond will experience gesture once again from the set man of the House of Favour Church, Egbeda, Lagos, Prophet Bayode Olubo, as the cleric will put smiles on the faces of about 2000 widows and needy through his Samaritan Purse project.

According to the cleric, the annual hand of fellowship project will host widows and underprivileged today, December 11, at the church premises as part of the effort to celebrate the Yuletide season with the needy.

Olubo noted that this year’s gesture will also feature series of presentation…