Ondo Central Progressive Vanguard drum support for PDP senatorial candidate, Adedipe

A Socio-Political group, Ondo Central Progressive Vanguard, has thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in Ondo Central, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe, saying the PDP candidate would change the narrative and rescue the senatorial district.

The Coordinator of the group, Olaniyi Adedipe, stated this said, the legal practitioner if elected as the lawmaker representing the district, would formulate good policies and programmes that would impact positively all the people of Ondo Central.

Adedipe explained that as a legal practitioner, the PDP candidate knows where the shoe pinches and would perform his legislative functions diligently with a focus…