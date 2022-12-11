Win, Defeat, in Public, the Public

Sample 1: President Muhammadu Buhari was on 29th of May, 2015 elected as the new president of Nigeria, after he won former president Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election.” (Video: I never voted for Jonathan and Buhari…Opera News, 30 Nov., 2022)

I draw readers’ attention to the verb won which occurs in the following context: “he won former president Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election.”Wonformer president Goodluck Jonathan? Can you win a person? Very unlikely, unless the person is a prize. The appropriate word for that context is defeated. In the sense in which the writer has used the word in the context, you cannot win a person. But you can defeat…