Ayade hands over vehicles to state anti-graft agency

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Monday handed over brand new Renault vans to the newly inaugurated Cross River State Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The handover ceremony, which was held at the open grounds of the Governor’s office, Calabar, was performed on behalf of the governor by his Chief of Staff, Martin Orim.

According to Orim, the provision of logistics to the commission to enable it to carry out its assignment effortlessly was paramount to the governor, hence the vehicles.

“We know that logistics is one of the factors that enables any organisation or government agency to achieve effective service delivery, that is why we are doing this.

…