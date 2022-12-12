Court recovers N16.3m from convicted 27 internet fraudsters in Oyo, Ogun

Oyo and Ogun states High Courts sitting in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively have recovered N16.3m from 27 suspects convicted for cybercrimes.

The convicts were sentenced to various jail terms ranging from one to one-year imprisonment and eighteen months of community service in Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

The suspects were arraigned by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Omolara Adeyemi, Ladiran Akintola and Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of the Oyo and Ogun States High Courts, Ibadan and Abeokuta.

The suspects were arraigned and prosecuted on one count charge each which bordered on impersonation and…