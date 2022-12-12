Dinosaur visits COP15 with urgent climate action message

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday introduced a ferocious, life-like dinosaur to the United Nation’s biodiversity conference, tagged COP15, to urge more climate action from global leaders.

Frankie the Dino was welcomed by fellow climate activists, world leaders and civil society, while governments from around the world are coming together to agree on a new set of goals to guide global action through 2030 to halt and reverse nature loss.

Over the weekend, Frankie the Dino made a special appearance on the streets of Montreal, joining the March for Biodiversity and Human Rights along with the 80+ organizations in #CollectivCOP15.

Frankie also appeared on…