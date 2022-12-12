‘FMDQ’s ETD‘ll help govt raise cheaper funds’

As Nigeria grapples under a debt burden and cost of borrowing, the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited says it is working towards the launch of Exchange Traded Derivative (ETD) products that will enable the government raise funds at a cheaper cost.

Head, Market Architecture, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Mr Oluwaseun Afolabi, said this at the 2022 Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual conference in Lagos, recently.

Afolabi said the exchange was also working towards ETD products referencing sovereign securities such as the Federal Government of Nigeria Bonds and Treasury Bills to aid hedging and risk management by investors in these securities.

…