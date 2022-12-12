How new outdoor ad book indicts LASAA, reveals agency’s consistent violation of own law

The newly-launched ‘Out-of-Home Advertising Practice in Nigeria,’ without doubt provides an insight into the present, past and future of outdoor advertising business in Nigeria. But one of the salient messages, vividly driven home in the book, is the penchant for regulatory bodies in the sector, especially the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), to always violate their own rules.

The new book, authored by a consortium of practitioners, and launched by the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), recently, in Lagos, revealed that the state’s outdoor ad regulatory agency, put in place in 2006, has continued to ignore part of the dictates…