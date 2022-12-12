NASS begs Governors not to kill 44 proposed legislations

The leadership of the National Assembly on Monday openly begged State Governors not to kill the 44 proposed legislations to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which was transmitted to the 36 States’ Houses of Assembly for concurrence in March 2022.

Recall that the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly had requested for inclusion of three items in the ongoing constitution review, namely: Establishment of the State Judicial Council; streamlining of the procedure for removing Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly; and Institutionalising Legislative Bureaucracy in the Constitution, as a precondition for the adoption of the ongoing exercise.

The President of the…