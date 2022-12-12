Obi will not allow education take back seat, says Kogi campaign spokesman, Tanko

By
Headliners
-
1


•Says Obi to arrive Kogi Tuesday

Obi will not , I will rebuild Nigeria, Our commitment is to secure, unite Nigeria, Intelligence Kaduna attack Obi,I will dialogue , Obi tasks OBI-DIENT , ‘Obidients’ hold 4-million, Nigerians in Asia back Peter, Peter Obi denies merger talks with any presidential candidate, based on religion, Diaspora Nigerians appreciates supporters, Obi running mate, I have no plan, Labour party has 100m, Dont criticise Peter Obi, Nigeria not okay, Make informed decision, Group mobilised Nigerians, gROUP MOBILISE NIGERIANS,Nigeria needs president that can fix security, Nigeria needs President that can fix security, economic problems, not consensus candidate, 2023: I need only four years as President to reposition Nigeria, support candidates with records, Peter Obi raises alarm
Peter Obi


The Spokesman, Obi/ Datti campaign organization in Kogi state, Dr Yinusa Tanko has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi will not allow education takes a back seat if elected president in 2023.

Yinusa was speaking at a press briefing announcing the campaign visit of Obi to Kogi state on Tuesday said, the present situation where University students were made to sit idle at home for almost a year in the name of strike actions will not be allowed under the presidency of Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti.

“Obi has a dream, a realisable dream,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR