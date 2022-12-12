Obi will not allow education take back seat, says Kogi campaign spokesman, Tanko

The Spokesman, Obi/ Datti campaign organization in Kogi state, Dr Yinusa Tanko has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi will not allow education takes a back seat if elected president in 2023.

Yinusa was speaking at a press briefing announcing the campaign visit of Obi to Kogi state on Tuesday said, the present situation where University students were made to sit idle at home for almost a year in the name of strike actions will not be allowed under the presidency of Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti.

“Obi has a dream, a realisable dream,…