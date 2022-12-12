Osun governor felicitates Lasisi Olagunju on Dame Award

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has congratulated renowned journalist and columnist, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, for again winning the year’s DAME Award, expressing delight at the feat of winning the award for a record third time.

The DAME Award is a prestigious honour reserved for people who distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. Dr Olagunju received the award in 2019, 2021 and 2022, with the 2020 edition suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a congratulatory message on Monday, Governor Adeleke said the award was further recognition of Dr Olagunju’s outstanding contributions to the field of journalism.

The governor, according to the statement by his spokesman,…