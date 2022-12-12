Re: Okey Oramah, the calm in global business storm

By
Headliners
-
5


Oramah governance Service lawyer Nigerians naira Amotekun orphan recruitment Nigeria’s troubling insecurity, food Tinubu Blasphemy and the rising jungle justice, Makinde We must get it, power women Need for good mental condition, Letter to President, the education sector Varsity administration, Nigeria’s vision in 2050, Need to implement Act, ASUU strike and other flaws in education, 5G Memo to political parties on youth inclusion, ​Saluting Malami and the courage to stand by Nigeria, ​​Yahaya Bello: A huge revelation for Nigeria, On Kaduna’s four working days system, FG must not pamper renegades,  truck deceits On friends with benefits, Sycophancy odili Lagos Assembly deserves commendation, Change begins with me, more than a political slogan, Shortage of staff in Oyo, flooding Avoiding another ASUU strike, Youths Odo Omi election Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads, Fiditi Need for parliamentary system of government, On indiscriminate sale of sedatives, Nigeria Oyo Insurgency Nigeria, On Gumi’s poor image


BEYOND the need for the most basic of banking activities, making deposits or withdrawals over the counter or on the ATM, a landscape horticulturist that I am knows little and probably doesn’t need to know too much about the inside world of banks, their boardrooms and their CEOs. However, being also a public affairs analyst affords me the opportunity to hear about, analyse and generally critique the actions of banks of all sorts, be it the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the numerous commercial banks or the lower cadre microfinance banks. They all have their various impacts on the macro- and micro- economics…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR