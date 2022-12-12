Relief as FG removes barriers from Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Temporary relief came the way of motorists, commuters and residents of the Mowe-Ibafo axis on Monday as the federal government has ordered the immediate removal of barriers from the site of Lagos-Ibadan road’s construction.

This is coming three days before the earlier date of 15th December announced by the authority.

The removal of the barriers by the contractors, Messrs Julius Berger, which took place between Kara Bridge and Long Bridge (inward Lagos) on Monday, was supervised by the Director of Work, Federal Ministry of Work, South West, Mr Adedamola Kuti, an engineer.

He disclosed that the entire road project – Lagos to Shagamu Interchange and from Shagamu interchange to…