Retaining presidency in North as bad as Muslim-Muslim ticket ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) move to produce another president from the north as condemnable as the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged those who claim that Nigeria is not ripe for a Muslim-Muslim ticket not to also justify and embrace the efforts at retaining the presidency in the North.

The governor spoke on Sunday at the special dedication service for the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 general election campaigns rallies, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

He maintained that those involved in such double-speak and trying to hoodwink some gullible few, know…