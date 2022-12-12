Sokoto Government spends N5bn on SDGs programmes in 3 years

The Sokoto State government has, from 2019 to date, spent a sum of over N5 billion on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention programme.

This is as the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, witnessed the graduation of 1,700 youths solely trained by the state government on skill acquisition by his administration, which comprises 550 females and 1,150 males.

The governor said the graduates were exposed to 12 vocational skills that will make them employable and useful to themselves and society at the ceremony organised by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2021-2022 Youth Empowerment Intervention Programme in collaboration with Nabilhash Nigeria Limited.

