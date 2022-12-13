Access Bank ambassador inducted into Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Neku Atawodi-Edun, Access Bank ambassador who also captains Team Access polo team and is one of the most notable female players of the sport, has been inducted into the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, one of the largest sports museums in the world.

The induction is in recognition of her achievements and contribution to the game of polo.

The museum located in Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, features a display section of some of Neku’s match-worn items, including her Access Bank branded shirt worn in the Argentine Polo Open 2019 as the first black person ever to play in the tournament.

Noted for being the first black…