At 15th convocation, LCU proclaims Falola Professor Emeritus in Humanities

The Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan, has proclaimed globally celebrated African historian, Professor Toyin Falola, emeritus professor in recognition of his sterling research and teaching accomplishments in the last 50 years.

This was the high point of the university’s 15th convocation ceremonies held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the institution’s Adeline Hall. The event had in attendance notable university scholars and administrators, politicians, public officials, politicians, and the university community. It was the third and final day of the three-day convocation ceremonies with the final day having a convocation lecture, postgraduate college graduation, proclamation…