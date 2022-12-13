Charity begins at Chatham – Tribune Online

A man in search of good fortune once approached the village diviner for directions. After casting the divination seeds, the diviner told the man that the oracle predicted that he should offer a snail as sacrifice for his bad headedness to be reversed. The man looked at the diviner and shook his head. Confused, the diviner asked what was amiss. The client responded: “if the snail is good-headed himself, will he be living in the bush”? That is the question we should be asking our Chatham House attendee politicians. Charity, they say, should begin at home; but for Nigerian politicians, it begins abroad – at a place called Chatham House in London. How do we constantly go to the…