How suspected ritualists removed eye of 12-year-old boy in Bauchi ― Police

Bauchi State Police Command is now on trail of two people suspected to be ritualists who plucked out one of the two eyes of a 12-year-old Almajiri boy.

The incident was sad to have occurred in Kafin Madaki, the headquarters of Ganjuwa LGA of the State.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstance that led to the plucking of the boy’s eye.

The boy, an indigene of Kano state, was attending Qur’anic education (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki when the incident occurred on December 9, 2022, at about 0200hrs at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s…