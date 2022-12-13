Letter to the electorate towards a redefined Nigeria

It is with a bleeding heart that I write to you, fellow Nigerians; we have remained culprits of the previous election. Since the re-election of the present administration in 2019 until now, we move around with invisible chains on our hands and legs due to the choices we made at the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. For some, it wasn’t a choice out of being knowledgeable of the candidates they had voted for. They had either played a guess game or simply voted because all they wanted was a new president. For others, they had exchanged the country’s general good for a number of temporary benefits such as money, food items, positions, among other promises. At the electioneering…