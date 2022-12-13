NESG engages stakeholders on implementation framework

As Nigeria awaits the National Assembly the pass the National Food Safety and Quality bill, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has convened stakeholders to a workshop on the implementation of the bill when passed into law.

The workshop was organized by NESG and the Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the University of Missouri (UoM), and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The Chief Operating Officer and Senior Fellow of NESG, Dr. Tayo Aduloju said what they had done as stakeholders is to comprehensively engage all the levels of government, and…