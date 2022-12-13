Old naira notes in trending Benue video condemned by CBN ― EFCC

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi office swiftly debunked the report of a video trending on social media where sacks of old naira notes were discovered at Wadata market in the capital city.

The video shows sacks of perceived old naira notes discovered inside a big container around Wadata market on Tuesday.

But an official of the commission who did not want to be mentioned since he was not authorized to speak said that the office got information about sacks of old naira notes and deployed its men to the place but discovered that it was condemned notes from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is true we heard information of old naira notes. Then we went to…