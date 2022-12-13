PTAD eulogises President Buhari’s ‘un-written’ first-line charge policy on pension payment

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has showered encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritising pensioners’ welfare and making pension payment of the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) an “un-written” first line charge from the inception of his administration till date.

PTAD went on to say that President Buhari’s favourable policy stand on prompt payment of DBS pensioners’ monthly pension and the inclined resolve of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and other stakeholders to implementing the President’s policy on pension matters, are the bedrock of the many…