Reasons you need to stop eating raw noodles

Noodles have become a fast and favourite food for most Nigerians both young and old. Almost everyone is guilty of eating raw noodles before preparing it or even eating a whole packet of noodles.

This habit has a bad effect on your health if you don’t refrain from it. Taking it consistently affects your health gradually.

This habit is usually common in kids. Parents should try as much as possible to stop their children eating raw noodles. A lot of people are not aware of the side effects of consuming noodles in its raw form.

There are alternative ways to enjoy your noodles. By cooking and garnishing it with various ingredients, you will enjoy it more.

People do not…