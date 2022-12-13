The needless NIN frustration – Tribune Online

RECENTLY, there have been reports of Nigerians expressing disappointment with the fact that the National Identi­ty Number (NIN) registration has, in spite of the promises by the Federal Government, failed to curb insecurity. They are disturbed by the apparent failure of the security agencies to track down criminals in their locations. From a security point of view, the NIN policy is targeted at linking all GSM lines to the NIN and thus facilitating the process of bringing criminals to justice, but that objective has not been realised. As a matter of fact, there are citizens who see the entire exercise as a waste of the country’s resources and a means of corrupt enrichment…