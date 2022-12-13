Thousands of free tickets for Morocco football fans

The Moroccan Football Federation says it’s giving fans 13,000 free tickets for the country’s World Cup semi-final against France on Wednesday. (BBC)

The nation’s national airline, Royal Air Maroc is putting on thirty flights to Qatar at reduced rates.

Huge excitement is building in the country after a series of victories against highly-rated European sides, which led to celebrations across north Africa and the Middle East.

Argentina plays Croatia in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE