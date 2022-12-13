US govt, NIHORT to collaborate on agricultural development

UNITED States Counselor for Agriculture Affairs in Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon, Dr Gerald Smith, has expressed the readiness of the consulate to collaborate with the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT).

Smith stated this in Ibadan recently during a working visit to the institute.

He commended NIHORT for its important work it is doing for Nigeria and stressed the importance of horticultural produce to export earnings for the US and what it can mean for Nigeria in terms of improving its economy.

Smith said the primary purpose of his visit was to form collaboration with the institute having understood its mandate and operations.

“Normally I get requests from US…