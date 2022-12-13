Why Atiku should not ignore Wike, aggrieved governors ― South West Integrity Youth Group

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have called on the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to placate and reconcile with the Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group, to demonstrate his unifying prowess and put the party to winning ways again

The PDP group under the aegis of PDP South-West Integrity Youth Group, who threw their weight behind Rivers State Governor, Wike, noted that ignoring the aggrieved governors and leaders will cause division in the party and spell doom for PDP.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the convener of the group, Fola Awodola, added that the inability of the PDP Presidential Candidate to address issues arising from…