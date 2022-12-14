13% derivation: Implement OGP for transparency, accountability, Bayelsa govt urged

As part of efforts to ensure improved transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance, Bayelsa Non-Government Organisations Forum (BANGOF), in partnership with Policy Alert, has encouraged the state government to key into the Open Government Policy (OGP) declaration.

The BANGOF said that the OGP framework would further ensure transparent and accountable management of crude oil revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, attract more international grants and improve the financial ranking of the state in the global economic space.

The forum made these recommendations and proposals to the state government at a two-day capacity building in Yenagoa…