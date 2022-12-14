Digital literacy: NITDA launches digital economy employability programme in NYSC camps 

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched its Digital Economy Employability Programme (DEEP) in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) across the country to ensure digital literacy.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, at the launch of the programme in the FCT NYSC orientation camp over the weekend, said the programme would focus on providing the youths with modern and relevant digital literacy and skills.

Inuwa said that the programme was part of the implementation process of the eighth pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

The eighth pillar, which is Digital Literacy and Skills,…