East-West road: Delay caused by poor budgetary allocation ― Minister

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, on Wednesday, blamed insufficient budgetary appropriation for the delay in delivering the East-West road project.

Speaking while presenting President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard in the 12th edition of the media series in Abuja, he said: “The delays we have had over the years about the implementation of this project has to do with appropriation. The appropriation every year was clearly inadequate to support the execution.”

He said it was for this reason that the president directed that it should be handed over to the Ministry of Works and Housing, noting that it will now be funded along with other important projects under a…