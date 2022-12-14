FCT Police Commissioner flags off second phase of operation G-7

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, in collaboration with the Heads of other Security Agencies in the FCT, flagged off the second phase of a special anti-crime operation, codenamed Operation G-7, to combat violent crimes in the FCT and other neighbouring/border states to the FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, by the FCT Police Public Relations, DSP Josephine Adeh, she disclosed that; the “Second phase of Operation G-7 is an improvement on the 1st Phase flagged up earlier in the year. The 2nd Phase, which is a product of the assessment of the performance of the 1st phase, would engender improved inter-agency…