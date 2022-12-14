Kingpin terrorising Edo cocoa farmers arrested in Delta

Kingpin of a notorious criminal gang that has been terrorising cocoa farmers in Gbelebu community located on the fringes of Okomu Palm Plantation in Ovia South-West of Edo State, has been arrested in Delta State.

The suspect, Joshua Owiekan, was reportedly nabbed along Sapele-Warri Road along with one of his cohorts.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some arms were allegedly recovered from them by the police when a search on the vehicle he was driving was conducted.

Reports said security men in Edo State have been on the trail of the suspect for various crimes including banditry, kidnapping, robbery and extortion of farmers at Gbelebu, an Ijaw community as well as neighboring…