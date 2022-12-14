Lagos West: Adebule flags off campaign, calls for peaceful political rallies

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has called on all political actors and their supporters to make their campaigns decent, peaceful and issue-based so as to keep the atmosphere rancour-free.

Adebule, who made the call on Wednesday in Lagos at a ceremony for the flag-off of her campaign, underscored the need for politicians to tolerate divergent views and opinions.

The former Lagos State deputy governor said those vying for political offices owe Nigeria and the rest of the citizens the duty of care to ensure the prosecution of the coming general election in a manner that gives hope for the future of the…