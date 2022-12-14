NESG commends FG on approval of new national sports industry policy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has commended the Nigerian Government over the approval of the new National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP).

The Federal Executive Council on 2nd November 2022 approved the new National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP).

The approval is the culmination of years of positive engagement between the private sector, led by NESG and the public sector, led by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to ensure the transformation of sports from recreation to business.

It will be recalled that the journey to developing the National Sports Industry Policy began at the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23), where the NESG showcased sports as…