Nigerians lament delays, divided over INEC’s organisation of PVCs collection

SINCE Monday, potential voters have continued to visit the various local government area offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), with the turnout ranging from low to high.

While at some collection points, the experience has been smooth and organised, it is the contrary in some other centres, with prospective voters expressing mixed feelings, reservations about the processes leading up to collection of their PVCs.

In some states, those who could collect their PVCs had applied for transfer or replacement, with new registrants told to wait till next week. Despite recent attacks on offices of…