That National Agricultural Development Fund

ONE of the many legacies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration on which the significant changes in the agricultural sector are hinged, is the establishment of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF). The President signed the Act establishing the Fund in October 2022. The NADF establishment Act has nine functions, all of which are aimed at giving critical financial support that will facilitate rapid and sustainable growth in various aspects of the Nigerian agricultural sector for the benefit of all citizens. One of the functions of the Fund listed at section 8 in Part II of the Act is the provision of money “to support agricultural development…