We paid over N7bn salary arrears to personnel to douse tension ― NSCDC boss

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi has disclosed that his administration had sought and paid over N7 billion to personnel for three years of promotion arrears to douse tension.

He has equally declared zero tolerance for corruption while expressing commitment to promoting ethics, integrity and accountability in our system and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Audi spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration and induction of heads of the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Corps, from the 36 states and FCT, the saying was part of efforts to strengthen internal accountability and integrity system…