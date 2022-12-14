What’s the use of a great body with redundant grey cells? —Carol King

Caroline Eferamor King a.k.a CK1, popularly known as Carol King in the movie industry ia a versatile A-list actor with experience spanning different genres of theatrical endeavors; stage, film, radio etc. and has stood then text of time in the ever- changing movie industry. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on life as an actress, women and leadership and standing up to bullies among other issues.

Who is Carol King?

I am an actor with experience spanning the different genres of theatrical endeavors. I am the first of seven children born to the late Inspector Francis Ojo Adoghe and Mrs Dorcas Adoghe. I attended Ahmadu Bello university and Lagos state…