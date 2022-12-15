FG targets 34 million MT rice production by 2030, launches rice development strategy II

The Federal Government on Thursday launched the National Rice Development Strategy II (NRDS II, 2020-2030), with the target of improving rice production to 34 million metric tons per annum by 2030.

Launching NRDS II in Abuja, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, said the Rice Value Chain has been identified as being strategic to achieving food and nutrition security.

He recalled that the NRDS I which was used to develop the Rice Transformation Agenda under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda and Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) served as a catalyst for the commencement of the Rice revolution in the country.

The Minister said its…