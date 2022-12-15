Mental Health Bill Awaits Signature of Mr. President: Glorious Opportunity for Progress 

Case A: A 23-year-old man had been struggling with depression and was having difficulties concentrating on tasks. He was frequently tired all the time and had no motivation to do anything. Thus, he stopped going to work and was terminated after a few months. He stayed indoors all the time and was not happy about his condition but felt helpless and hopeless. Sometimes he will cry silently to himself. He had no hope that things will improve and so he decided that it may be better for him to end it all. He jumped into the Lagoon but was rescued and promptly handed over to the police. He was arraigned in court and charged for attempted suicide. Potentially, he could be sentenced to…