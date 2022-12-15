Nigeria seeks technical assistance from IMO to upgrade MAN to university

The Federal Ministry of Transportation on Thursday said that Nigeria is seeking technical cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to upgrade the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) into a degree-awarding institution.

Disclosing this on Thursday during the 2022 Graduation Ceremony of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye explained that the Federal Government is also seeking support from the IMO to the Academy in securing the STCW Convention-requiring sea time onboard foreign-going ships for her teaming cadets.

According to the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation,…