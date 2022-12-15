Oyo records reduction in cases of women, girl-child abuse, other related offences

Oyo state has recorded a drastic reduction in cases of violence against women, girl-child abuse and other related offences in 2022.

The feat, as disclosed by the president of Zontal clubs International, Ibadan, Dr Olufunmi Adegbile and the chairperson of the United Nations Committee, District 18, Dr Olabisi Awosanya at a media chat in Ibadan on Wednesday was made possible by the advocacy campaigns embarked upon by the various interests groups and relevant agencies of government.

Dr Awosanya stated that Zontal International is working in collaboration with the Oyo state government at ensuring its zero-tolerance stance on girl-child and other forms of abuse.

She stated that, unlike…