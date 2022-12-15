Police arrest two cow thieves, recover 11 rustled cattle

Jigawa State police command has arrested two suspected cow rustlers and recovered 11 rustled cows.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Effion Emmanuel Ekot while speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the police recovered 11 rustled cows which were stolen following a farmers-herders conflict that occurred in the Takazza community in Guri Local Government Area of the state.

The police boss said 16 cows were rustled at the village of farmers during the clash.

He said, “two suspects who went to sell parts of the cows at the Maigatari Market here in Jigawa were arrested by the police.”

Mr. Effiom also said normalcy had returned in…