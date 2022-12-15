Police confirm death of lady crushed by train in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to confirm the death of the lady crushed by a moving train in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday was quoted as saying; “FCT Police Command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/ motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where…