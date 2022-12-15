Rivers PDP complied with principles of power rotation ― Campaign council

The Consolidation of the New Rivers Vision Campaign Council for the 2023 election in Rivers State has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fully complied with the principles of power rotation as enshrined in Article 7, 3(c) of the Nigerian constitution in its choice of its governorship candidate, Siminilayi Fubara.

Spokesman of the Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke who made the declaration in a press release issued Thursday morning in Port Harcourt said that by the action, the PDP in Rivers State complied substantially with the basic principle on power rotation which is enshrined in the Constitution.

He stated that the same could not be said of the PDP at the…